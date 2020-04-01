Impulse Festival: Student Culture Cipelcug

Boris Ružić
Moderated by Boris Ružić and featuring guest students Tea Dimnjašević and Josipa Laklija, this discussion panel will cover the cultural options and life available to students within Rijeka's many educational institutions. Boris Ružić graduated from the Department of Cultural Studies at the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences in Rijeka and earned his doctorate in interdisciplinary humanities. He is currently working as a postdoctoral fellow at the Department of Cultural Studies, Faculty of Philosophy in Rijeka in the field of visual culture and film theory. 

