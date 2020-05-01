In pictures: 42 photos of Croatia's marvelous mountains and canyons

Take an online trek through towering mountains and craggy canyons

1/42
@ Icmil PereThe longest river in Dalmatia, Cetina runs 101 kilometres carving canyons along the way
2/42
© Ivo PervanThe zooming river of Zrmanja carved stunning canyons into southern Croatia over the centuries
3/42
© Hrvoje SasekSt. Ilija mountain on the Pelješac peninsula reaches 961 metres in height
4/42
© Omiš Tourism BoardOmiš is a crossing point for the Dinara mountain range and Cetina river
Sljeme
5/42
© Davor Đopar / Tomislavov DomZagreb's guardian, 1035-metre-high Mount Medvednica, in wintertime
6/42
© Ivo Biočina / Croatian National Tourist BoardThe Biokovo mountain range, full of terrific treks, reaches 1762 metres in height
7/42
© Ivo Biočina / Croatian National Tourist BoardUčka mountain is the 1400-metre-tall guardian of Istria and Kvarner
8/42
© Samobor Tourist Board1181 metres at its peak, Žumberak Nature Park covers over 430 km² in northwestern Croatia and southeastern Slovenia
9/42
© Ivo Biočina / Croatian National Tourist Board1528-metre-high Risnjak mountain is part of the namesake national park
10/42
@ Boris KačanThe winding branches of the Zrmanja river's canyon in Zadar County
11/42
@ Treking ligaThe striking Zrmanja river canyon in Zadar County from below
12/42
@ Treking ligaA view from North Velebit National Park, which makes up 109 km² of the Velebit mountain range
13/42
@ Treking ligaThe entire Velebit mountain range is Croatia's longest, spanning 150 metres in length
14/42
@ Dejan Hren / Treking ligaA stone tower at the top of Učka mountain offers views of the surrounding hills and Adriatic sea
15/42
@ Treking ligaThe Velebit mountain range explodes with greenery in the springtime
16/42
@ Ivo BiočinaThe Pelješac peninsula is dotted with hills and mountains, as seen in the town of Mali Ston (pictured)
17/42
@ dreamer4787 Located near Split, Klis fortress sits between the mountains of Mosor and Kozjak
18/42
@ jakobradlgruber A delightful view of Dubrovnik, as seen from 412-metre-high Mount Srđ
19/42
@ Carolin Jahn The canyon of the Roški Waterfall at Krka National Park
20/42
@ Viliam MuchaThe bridge to Vir island provides picture-perfect views of the Velebit mountain range
21/42
@ xbrchx From Omiš, see the Cetina river canyon where - the river flows into the Adriatic
22/42
@ Zvonimir Atletic The Velebit mountain range cloaked with fog on a fall morning
23/42
@ ilijaa Risnjak mountain towers behind Lokvarsko lake in the region of Gorski Kotar
24/42
@ Andrej SafaricPaklenica National Park covers 95 km² of intertwining mountains and canyons
25/42
@ dbajurin Goli Otok island sits at the foot of the Velebit mountain range
26/42
@ ilijaa Lepenica lake in Gorski Kotar offers lovely views of Croatia's most mountainous region
27/42
@ Vaclav VolrabPaklenica National Park's Great canyon from below
28/42
@ xbrchx Surreal views of a ruined fortress ruins on Vir island and the Velebit mountain range in the background
29/42
@ xbrchxThe region of Zagorje's Kalnik mountain peaks at 642 metres
30/42
@ xbrchxWind power plant turbines dot the Velebit mountain range
31/42
@ Janajanina 778-metre-tall Vidova Gora is the highest peak on its home island of Brač
32/42
@ ilijaa View of Risnjak mountain from Mrzla Vodica lake in the region of Gorski kotar
33/42
@ Alan ČaplarThe view from Snježnik peak, Gorski Kotar's second highest at 1505 metres
34/42
@ Susy Baels The limestone Krka canyon in its namesake National Park
35/42
@ Vladislav Zhukov The Krka river flowing through the gorgeous canyon of the same name
36/42
@ xbrchx The rocky and often arid landscape of the Velebit mountain range
37/42
@ Viliamm The statuesque Tule beams of the Velebit mountain range as seen from a distance
38/42
@ xbrchx The Žumberak mountain range's Plesivica hills during springtime
39/42
@ Ante Cerovečki953-metre-tall Papuk is the largest mountain in the Slavonia region
40/42
@ dbajurin The limestone cliffs of the Cikola river canyon in the Dalmatian hinterland
41/42
@ xbrchx At certain points, the stretching Velebit mountain range appears to melt into the Adriatic sea
42/42
© Grzegorz KordusThe 1339-metre-tall Mosor mountain makes up part of the Dinaric mountain range near Split
By Daniel Bracun and Lara Rasin |
Advertising

The landscape of Croatia is every nature lover's dream. It changes from mountain ranges along the coast across endless flatland fields to canyons carved from winding rivers - and much more in between. Take an online trek with our gallery of Croatia's marvelous mountains and canyons.

Advertising