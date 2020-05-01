The Krka river flowing through the gorgeous canyon of the same name

From Omiš, see the Cetina river canyon where - the river flows into the Adriatic

The Pelješac peninsula is dotted with hills and mountains, as seen in the town of Mali Ston (pictured)

In pictures: 42 photos of Croatia's marvelous mountains and canyons Take an online trek through towering mountains and craggy canyons

The landscape of Croatia is every nature lover's dream. It changes from mountain ranges along the coast across endless flatland fields to canyons carved from winding rivers - and much more in between. Take an online trek with our gallery of Croatia's marvelous mountains and canyons.