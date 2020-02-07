In pictures: Rijeka is Rockin' in 2020 Discover how Rijeka marked its inauguration as European Capital of Culture 2020 (hint: it was legendary).

Rijeka rocked out for 24 hours straight this weekend. From epic fireworks echoing across the Adriatic to techno beats thrumming through an underground cave, the port city's inauguration as European Capital of Culture 2020 began with a bang. The programme featured various venues with 100+ stage performances including jazz in a remodelled fish market, avant-garde shows in the harbour and ballet ensembles in the city's Croatian National Theatre.