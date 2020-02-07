In pictures: Rijeka is Rockin' in 2020

Discover how Rijeka marked its inauguration as European Capital of Culture 2020 (hint: it was legendary).

Back2Love at Rijeka's Revamped Fish Market
1/41
© Rijeka 2020 European Capital of CultureBack2Love at Rijeka's Revamped Fish Market
Traditional Costumes in Rijeka
2/41
© Petar KurschnerTraditional Costumes in Rijeka
ECoC Views from the Crowd
3/41
© Karlo CargonjaECoC Views from the Crowd
ECoC Fireworks
4/41
© Marin AnicicECoC Fireworks
Back2Love at Rijeka's Revamped Fish Market
5/41
© Rijeka 2020 European Capital of CultureBack2Love at Rijeka's Revamped Fish Market
Views from the Crowd at Rijeka's Revamped Fish Market
6/41
© Dalibora BijelicViews from the Crowd at Rijeka's Revamped Fish Market
Halubajski Zvončar
7/41
© Petar KurschnerHalubajski Zvončar
ECoC Views from the Crowd
8/41
© Marin AnicicECoC Views from the Crowd
Childhood in the Port of Diversity
9/41
© Davor DragicevicChildhood in the Port of Diversity
Halubajski Zvončari
10/41
© Domagoj KunicHalubajski Zvončari
Back2Love at Rijeka's Revamped Fish Market
11/41
© Damir PlavoticBack2Love at Rijeka's Revamped Fish Market
Ballet at the Croatian National Theatre in Rijeka
12/41
© Domagoj Kunić Ballet at the Croatian National Theatre in Rijeka
Croatian National Theatre in Rijeka
13/41
© Domagoj Kunić Croatian National Theatre in Rijeka
Kristina Kolar at the Croatian National Theatre in Rijeka
14/41
© Domagoj KunićKristina Kolar at the Croatian National Theatre in Rijeka
ECoC Views from the Crowd
15/41
© Karlo CargonjaECoC Views from the Crowd
Back2Love at Rijeka's Revamped Fish Market
16/41
© Rijeka 2020 European Capital of CultureBack2Love at Rijeka's Revamped Fish Market
ECoC Views from Underground
17/41
© Marin AnicicECoC Views from Underground
Izet Borgie Stage Performance
18/41
© Karlo CargonjaIzet Borgie Stage Performance
ECoC Views from the Harbour
19/41
© Petar KurschnerECoC Views from the Harbour
ECoC Views from the Streets
20/41
© Ivor MažarECoC Views from the Streets
ECoC Views from the Crowd
21/41
© Petar KurschnerECoC Views from the Crowd
Halubajski Zvončari
22/41
© Rijeka 2020 European Capital of Culture Halubajski Zvončari
ECoC Performance
23/41
© Domagoj KunićECoC Performance
ECoC Views from the Crowd
24/41
© Karlo CargonjaECoC Views from the Crowd
ECoC Views from the Crowd
25/41
© Davor DragicevicECoC Views from the Crowd
Sarah and Romans with Friends Performance
26/41
© Damir PlavotićSarah and Romans with Friends Performance
ECoC Harbour Performance
27/41
© Rijeka 2020 European Capital of CultureECoC Harbour Performance
ECoC Street Performance
28/41
Petar KurschnerECoC Street Performance
ECoC Views from the Crowd
29/41
© Rijeka 2020 European Capital of CultureECoC Views from the Crowd
ECoC Performance
30/41
© Domagoj KunićECoC Performance
ECoC Revamped Fish Market
31/41
© Rijeka 2020 European Capital of CultureECoC Revamped Fish Market
ECoC Performance
32/41
© Domagoj KunićECoC Performance
ECoC Views from the Crowd
33/41
© Petar KurschnerECoC Views from the Crowd
ECoC Performance
34/41
© Domagoj KunićECoC Performance
ECoC Performance
35/41
© Petar FabijanECoC Performance
ECoC Views from the Harbour
36/41
Petar KurschnerECoC Views from the Harbour
ECoC Performance
37/41
© Domagoj KunićECoC Performance
ECoC Views from the Harbour
38/41
© Marin AnicicECoC Views from the Harbour
ECoC Retirees' Choir Performs Ode to Joy
39/41
© Davor DragicevicECoC Retirees' Choir Performs Ode to Joy
Back2Love at Rijeka's Revamped Fish Market
40/41
© Rijeka 2020 European Capital of CultureBack2Love at Rijeka's Revamped Fish Market
Rijeka Rings in its Inauguration
41/41
© Domagoj KunićRijeka Rings in its Inauguration
By Time Out contributors |
Rijeka rocked out for 24 hours straight this weekend. From epic fireworks echoing across the Adriatic to techno beats thrumming through an underground cave, the port city's inauguration as European Capital of Culture 2020 began with a bang. The programme featured various venues with 100+ stage performances including jazz in a remodelled fish market, avant-garde shows in the harbour and ballet ensembles in the city's Croatian National Theatre.

