In pictures: the best burgers from Zagreb Burger Festival

Taste the city's most delicious burgers at this hugely popular festival, which sees the Strossmayer Square sizzle with culinary activity in September. Zagreb's best burger joints are represented here, so you can be sure you're sampling the finest patties available: 50 A Burger, RougeMarin and Submarine are highly recommended. Burgers are perfectly paired with local craft beer and there's a stellar line-up of live music to accompany the feast. Check out the best burgers from the festival in this stellar photo gallery.