In pictures: the best burgers from Zagreb Burger Festival

Prime Bacon Butter Burger: Burger Bar
© Zvonimir Mihaljek/ Time Out CroatiaPrime Bacon Butter Burger: Burger Bar
Obelix: Submarine Burger
© Zvonimir Mihaljek/ Time Out CroatiaObelix: Submarine Burger
Sven: Lars & Sven
© Zvonimir Mihaljek/ Time Out CroatiaSven: Lars & Sven
Beyond High: Good Food
© Zvonimir Mihaljek/ Time Out CroatiaBeyond High: Good Food
Beyond Burger: The Garden Bar and Kitchen
© Zvonimir Mihaljek/ Time Out CroatiaBeyond Burger: The Garden Bar and Kitchen
BBQ Boškarin: Brewbites
© Zvonimir Mihaljek/ Time Out CroatiaBBQ Boškarin: Brewbites
Monkey Business: Torpedo
© Zvonimir Mihaljek/ Time Out CroatiaMonkey Business: Torpedo
Žuti (Yellow) Burger: Barcode Mitra
© Zvonimir Mihaljek/ Time Out CroatiaŽuti (Yellow) Burger: Barcode Mitra
Picanha (Australian Angus) Steak: Reshetka by Đurina Hiža
© Zvonimir Mihaljek /Time Out CroatiaPicanha (Australian Angus) Steak: Reshetka by Đurina Hiža
Taste the city's most delicious burgers at this hugely popular festival, which sees the Strossmayer Square sizzle with culinary activity in September. Zagreb's best burger joints are represented here, so you can be sure you're sampling the finest patties available: 50 A Burger, RougeMarin and Submarine are highly recommended. Burgers are perfectly paired with local craft beer and there's a stellar line-up of live music to accompany the feast. Check out the best burgers from the festival in this stellar photo gallery.

