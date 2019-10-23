In pictures: the best destinations in Croatia this winter

Discover the frozen magic of Croatia this winter with our pick of amazing destinations

Plitvice lakes
1/21
© 진구 정Plitvice lakes
Plitvice lakes
2/21
© 진구 정Plitvice lakes
Lokvarsko Lake, Gorski Kotar
3/21
© ilijaaLokvarsko Lake, Gorski Kotar
Učka
4/21
© Damir Kvajo/ HPD ŽeljezničarUčka
Delnice
5/21
© ilijaaDelnice
Eurasian Lynx, Risnjak
6/21
© Viacheslav NemyrivskyiEurasian Lynx, Risnjak
Wolves Risnjak
7/21
© James CummingWolves Risnjak
Ice park Zagreb
8/21
© Davor Rostuhar/ TB ZagrebIce park Zagreb
Trakošćan
9/21
© Zlatko Zalec Trakošćan
Platak, north of Rijeka
10/21
© PlatakPlatak, north of Rijeka
Medvednica, Zagreb
11/21
© dbajurinMedvednica, Zagreb
Varaždin
12/21
© Dario BajurinVaraždin
Samobor
13/21
© ilijaa Samobor
Žumberak
14/21
© TB SamoborŽumberak
Split
15/21
© Christian LaneggerSplit
Dubrovnik
16/21
© Dubrovnik Tourist Board: Experience DubrovnikDubrovnik
Otter in Baranja
17/21
Romulić & Stojčić /Tourist Board of Osijek-Baranja CountyOtter in Baranja
Osijek
18/21
Romulić & Stojčić /Tourist Board of Osijek-Baranja CountyOsijek
Northern Velebit National Park
19/21
© Nacionalni park Sjeverni VelebitNorthern Velebit National Park
Papuk
20/21
© Ivo BiočinaPapuk
Krka National Park
21/21
© Tomislav PrpaKrka National Park
By Time Out contributors |
Advertising

Croatia is stunningly beautiful in winter, when its castles are caked in a frosting of snow, and its cascading waterfalls and lakes are frozen over, transforming into winter wonderlands. Coastal towns bask in warmer weather compared with much of Northern Europe, and their winding cobblestone streets are brought to life under the crisp light of winter. Continetal Croatia is just as beautiful, featuring Habsburg-era architecture adorned in snow. Here's our pick of the best 21 destinations in Croatia in winter.

Advertising