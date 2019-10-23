In pictures: the best destinations in Croatia this winter

Croatia is stunningly beautiful in winter, when its castles are caked in a frosting of snow, and its cascading waterfalls and lakes are frozen over, transforming into winter wonderlands. Coastal towns bask in warmer weather compared with much of Northern Europe, and their winding cobblestone streets are brought to life under the crisp light of winter. Continetal Croatia is just as beautiful, featuring Habsburg-era architecture adorned in snow. Here's our pick of the best 21 destinations in Croatia in winter.