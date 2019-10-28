In pictures: the best destinations in Istria this autumn

Autumn is a fabulous time to visit Istria, when the coastal towns feel even more relaxed and unhurried without the throng of visitors. Inland, the medieval hilltop towns, surrounded by bucolic countryside, transform into a riot of autumn colours. This is the season for gastronomy, too, when the white truffles return to the forests and mountains. It's also the best time of year for mushrooms and chestnuts, and its wineries are still open to visitors for intimate wine tastings. Take a look at this gallery to see Istria at its finest this autumn.