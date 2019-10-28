In pictures: the best destinations in Istria this autumn

Discover the best of Istria this autumn with this photo gallery of beautiful destinations

By Time Out contributors
Motovun
1/23
© Sinisa BotasMotovun
Motovun
2/23
© xbrchxMotovun
Savudrija
3/23
© Karol CzinegeSavudrija
Buje
4/23
© Buje Tourist BoardBuje
Buje
5/23
© Neven JurjakBuje
Grožnjan
6/23
© Istria Tourist BoardGrožnjan
Rovinj
7/23
© Rovinj Tourist BoardRovinj
Rovinj
8/23
© Rovinj Tourist BoardRovinj
Castle Belaj in Cerovlje
9/23
© Istria Tourist BoardCastle Belaj in Cerovlje
Funtana
10/23
© Istria Tourist BoardFuntana
Pula
11/23
© Pula Tourist BoardPula
Fažana
12/23
© Igor ZirojevićFažana
Lim Channel
13/23
© Istria Tourist BoardLim Channel
Novigrad
14/23
© AnneteNovigrad
Island St. Nicholas in Poreč
15/23
© Poreč Tourist BoardIsland St. Nicholas in Poreč
San Rocco Restaurant in Brtonigla
16/23
© Brtonigla Tourist BoardSan Rocco Restaurant in Brtonigla
Pazin
17/23
© Istria Tourist BoardPazin
Draguč
18/23
© Istria Tourist BoardDraguč
Umag
19/23
© Istria Tourist BoardUmag
Labin
20/23
© Istria Tourist BoardLabin
Rabac
21/23
© Istria Tourist BoardRabac
Vrsar
22/23
© Istria Tourist BoardVrsar
Hum
23/23
© Istria Tourist BoardHum

Autumn is a fabulous time to visit Istria, when the coastal towns feel even more relaxed and unhurried without the throng of visitors. Inland, the medieval hilltop towns, surrounded by bucolic countryside, transform into a riot of autumn colours. This is the season for gastronomy, too, when the white truffles return to the forests and mountains. It's also the best time of year for mushrooms and chestnuts, and its wineries are still open to visitors for intimate wine tastings. Take a look at this gallery to see Istria at its finest this autumn.

