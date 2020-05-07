In pictures: Top 42 photos of where to go stargazing in Croatia
The stars, the moon and the Milky Way are all within eyeshot in Croatia
1/42
2/42
3/42
4/42
5/42
6/42
7/42
8/42
9/42
10/42
11/42
12/42
13/42
14/42
15/42
16/42
17/42
18/42
19/42
20/42
21/42
22/42
23/42
24/42
25/42
26/42
27/42
28/42
29/42
30/42
31/42
32/42
33/42
34/42
35/42
36/42
37/42
38/42
39/42
40/42
41/42
42/42
Croatia is rife with perfect places for all your stargazing daydreams, from a designated Dark Sky area just outside of Zagreb to countless Milky Way-lit spots on the coast - and much more. Explore these space-ial area with our gallery of the top 42 photos of where to go stargazing in Croatia.
Advertising