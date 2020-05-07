In pictures: Top 42 photos of where to go stargazing in Croatia

The stars, the moon and the Milky Way are all within eyeshot in Croatia

1/42
© antundelingerThe marvelous Milky Way, as seen from Biograd
2/42
© Dark SkyPerseids shooting across Croatia's first international Dark Sky Area, Petrova Gora near Zagreb
3/42
© Andrew Mayovskyy The moon shines down on the city of Dubrovnik
4/42
© Olena SvietlieishaTry moongazing from a ship on the Adriatic
5/42
© Thongkongkaew The night sky is unblemished by city lights from the Velebit mountain range
6/42
© sshoults An early-evening moonrise over Split harbour
7/42
© Matej KastelicIs there a better view than the moon looming over Rovinj?
8/42
© Filip BaotićWatch the moon and stars take over Perun Mountain near Split
9/42
© Martin BrechtlThe peaceful beaches of the Pelješac peninsula are the perfect stargazing spots
10/42
© Mariusz Niedzwiedzki Pula is an extra-picturesque spot for seeing the moon
11/42
© Joshua HumpferThe clear skies of Vis island often open up to the Milky Way
12/42
© Dennis Van De Water Feel like you're on the moon while you're watching it from Pag island
13/42
© mitchThe stars as seen over an old church on the island of Cres
14/42
© Ryan HuttonGorski Kotar's forests provide the dark sky needed to see almost every star in the sky
Bench on rock in sea.
15/42
© Volodymyr Tverdokhlib A perfectly placed bench for stargazing on Korčula island
16/42
© Jiri DolezalA rewarding view of the night sky awaits after a hike to Sveti Jure peak on the Biokovo mountain range
17/42
© Peter VrábelOgle the moon over a drink on Trogir's UNESCNO-protected riviera
18/42
© Michele Zuliani Find a hidden cove near Zadar and enjoy the view
19/42
© Jacek SopotnickiZagorje also features unparalleled views of the night sky
20/42
© Nikola Nikolovski The moon towers over the Adriatic sea near Pakoštane
21/42
© borongicThe midnight sky over medieval buildings on Lošinj island
22/42
© Viktoria RöhrbacherA tiny shooting star caught near the coast of Istria
23/42
© Joachim Bago The moon watches over Old Town Dubrovnik and its Church of St. Blaise
24/42
© Luigi MorbidelliGawp at the moonrise over Korčula island
25/42
© Khrystyna PochynokCamp out under the Milky Way on the Dalmatian coast
26/42
© Joachim Bago A craggy beach bear Šibenik soaks in the moonlight
27/42
© Wichit SawatdeeFeast your eye and the Biokovo mountain range from sea
28/42
© Bruno Brys The night sky over Plitvice Lakes National Park is a dream
29/42
© Drazen SkrinjaricThe Milky Way as seen from the Zagreb Country Turopolje area
30/42
© Janez Volmajer A rainbow-like night sky over the island of Mali Lošinj
31/42
© Andrew MayovskyyWant your breath taken away? Simply head to Vrbnik town in the Kvarner region
32/42
© Maciej CzekajewskiThe moons last light illuminates the village of Drvenik near Makarska
33/42
© Boris StromarYour best bet to see the Milky Way will be in nature - such as the Mediterranean pine trees on Cres island
34/42
© Gabriel Murad Streetlights and the moon team up to keep Zadar's Old Town from going dark
35/42
© Dennis Van De Water Even cloudy, the shores of Pag provide beautiful stargazing locations
36/42
© Paul Prescott Stars can be glimpsed from skyward opening of Diocletian's palace in Split
37/42
© Milica SpasojevicCatch a falling star on the northern side of Vis island
38/42
© Gabriel Murad Even from behind the clouds, the moon lights up the nighttime centre of Trogir
39/42
© Mariusz HajdarowiczNorthern Dalmatian coastlines reflecting the Milky Way
40/42
© Drazen Skrinjaric Zagreb's Ban Josip Jelačić square featuring a supermoon
41/42
© Joachim Bago Try a beginner-level moonlit hike in Ražanj near Rogoznica
42/42
© Michal FuglevicStars swirl over the medieval Večka tower near Paklenica
By Lara Rasin |
Croatia is rife with perfect places for all your stargazing daydreams, from a designated Dark Sky area just outside of Zagreb to countless Milky Way-lit spots on the coast - and much more. Explore these space-ial area with our gallery of the top 42 photos of where to go stargazing in Croatia.

