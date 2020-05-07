Even from behind the clouds, the moon lights up the nighttime centre of Trogir

Streetlights and the moon team up to keep Zadar's Old Town from going dark

Your best bet to see the Milky Way will be in nature - such as the Mediterranean pine trees on Cres island

The stars as seen over an old church on the island of Cres

In pictures: Top 42 photos of where to go stargazing in Croatia The stars, the moon and the Milky Way are all within eyeshot in Croatia

Croatia is rife with perfect places for all your stargazing daydreams, from a designated Dark Sky area just outside of Zagreb to countless Milky Way-lit spots on the coast - and much more. Explore these space-ial area with our gallery of the top 42 photos of where to go stargazing in Croatia.