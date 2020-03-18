In pictures: Top 54 coolest outdoor pursuits in Croatia

Sport or serenity? The choice is yours when you hit the great Croatian outdoors

Sail through islands
1/54
© Sergej Gulenok
Mountain bike to the very edge of the sea
2/54
© Blazej Lyjak
Rock climb one of Croatia's many mountains
3/54
© Vladislav Zhukov
Rent a scooter and explore on two wheels
4/54
© Dmitriy Sidashev
Water ski (it's even better at sunset!)
5/54
© Tobia Sola
Experience nature up close via campervan
6/54
© Welcomia
Parasail over the Adriatic
7/54
© Viparat Kluengsuwanchai
Fire up the grill, seaside
8/54
© xbrchx
Go rafting on a crystal-clear river
9/54
© evnevok
Take a windsurfing class
10/54
© janajani
Ski with the sea in the background
11/54
© Antionio199cro
Lift off on a hydroflight
12/54
© Goran Jakus
Hang glide across the greenery
13/54
© Antionio199cro
Have a ball by the sea
14/54
© Spencer Davis
Bungee jump from a bridge
15/54
© janajani
Trek it up
16/54
© Diogo Tavares
Ride a jet ski
17/54
© Sebastian Coman
Try your hand at harvesting olives
18/54
© Grad Brtonigla
Go scuba diving
19/54
© Sebastian Pena Lambarri
Cross rolling hills
20/54
© Sonja Guina
Look for Adriatic treasures while snorkeling
21/54
© Dan Gold
Try white-water rafting
22/54
© Firdouss Ross
Enjoy the snow
23/54
© Platak
Hike through waterfalls
24/54
© Agnieska M
Take a sunset boat ride
25/54
© Katherine Mccormack
Kayak through a cave
26/54
© Jistra Adventures
Relax with a swim
27/54
© Filip Filkovic
Hit the football field, then the sea - or vice versa
28/54
© Daniel James
Conquer Croatia's peaks
29/54
© Roko Labrovic
Ski in continental Croatia
30/54
© Vedran Tolić
Paddleboard by the coast
31/54
© Nik Shuliahin
Go mountain running
32/54
© Vladimir Mudrovičić
Try extra-windy windsurfing
33/54
© Damir Spanic
Zipline across a canyon
34/54
© Zipline Croatia
Trek to the best viewpoints
35/54
© Kalen Emsley
Try white-water kayaking
36/54
© Rune Haugseng
Cool off with a breezy sail
37/54
© Krzysztof Kowalik
Cycle the countryside
38/54
Eder Christa
Partake in a grape harvest by the sea
39/54
© Picasa
Take in waterfalls
40/54
© Pika Zvan
Jog alongside panoramic viewpoints
41/54
© Vladimir Mudrovčić
Picnic between road trips down the coast
42/54
© Balkan Campers
Cliff dive into the Adriatic
43/54
© Nikola Radojcic
Stroll through a public park
44/54
© Gordan Gledec
Try out paddleboard yoga
45/54
© janajani
Find the picture-perfect posing spot
46/54
© Roger Steinbacher
Play basketball with views of the sea
47/54
© Dave Weatherall
Relax with an evening bike ride
48/54
© David Marcu
Take the plunge and skydive
49/54
© Skydive Croatia
Trek through a snowy forest
50/54
© Goran Jakuš
Zipline over a winding river
51/54
© Zipline Croatia
Try living on a boat
52/54
© Sergii Gulenok
Go grape harvesting inland
53/54
© Istria Tourist Board
Play tennis among Mediterranean pine trees
54/54
© Sinjin Thomas
By Lara Rasin |
Across its strikingly diverse landscapes, Croatia offers the chance to rock climb a mountain, parasail across islands, cycle through vineyards - and do it all in one day. The choices are endless, the landscapes are lovely, and we're showing you the highlights through 54 photos of the coolest outdoor pursuits in Croatia.

