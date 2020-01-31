Inauguration of Rijeka as European Capital of Culture 2020

24-hour party inaugurating the Port of Diversity as European Capital of Culture for 2020

A huge 24-hour party takes place throughout Rijeka to mark its inauguration as European Capital of Culture 2020. Festivities start on Friday 31 January and continue well into Sunday 2 February (and, indeed, throughout the forthcoming year), but the main day of events and celebration of this inauguration period is Saturday 1 February.

Street artists, dancers, open-air exhibitions and street theatre will line the routes of the city centre throughout the day and there will be a soundtrack of music provided by live bands and DJs throughout the day and night. The day begins with a get-together at Skradin bar and guided city bus tours, followed by the official inauguration at the Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc Rijeka in the afternoon at which members of the European Commission, diplomats, government officials, 16 EU culture ministers and representatives of previous and future European Capitals of Culture will be present.

The central event of the inauguration ceremony, Opera Industriale, symbolises the city and combines sound, music, performers, art and noise and will include more than 120 participants. The gathered crowds will also be asked to join in. It takes place at 7pm at Rijeka Port.

More than 70 additional events will take place as part of the inauguration, at over 30 city-centre locations, with some 500 performers taking part. Rock, pop, jazz, punk, electronic and blues performers will play on outdoor and indoor stages with local stars like Jonathan, Parafi, Fit and Denis&Denis among those contributing. As the day turns to night, the city's bars and clubs will emerge as hotspots, with Club Život offering electro-pop duo The Siids, Club Crkva offering Herya and Bronski from deep/tech-house collective Deep'n'Delicious, the city's RiRock festival taking over Club Palach. Look out for the re-opening of the previously disused Teatro Fenice the night before, at which the Opera club night will host Slovenian tech-house DJ Mike Vale.