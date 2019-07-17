International Folklore Festival

Colourful, international festival of folklore, dancing, music and costume

Annual event with a 53-year tradition featuring parades, concerts and dances by local and international folklore societies. Here, costumed dancers and musicians offer you a taste of historic traditions, some of which you simply could not see elsewhere. And it is charming throughout. Festival contributors practice for months on end before their appearances and are bussed to Zagreb from every corner of Croatia (and further still), arriving to showcase the unique aspect on folklore from their particular region. The festival features parades, concerts and dances by dedicated local and international folklore societies and this year’s theme is the old transport route between Zagreb and Rijeka, in honour of the latter’s 2020 European Capital Of Culture status. Costumes and music from regions along the route will be represented. A family-welcoming event that is not easily forgotten, performances take place on Zagreb’s main square and elsewhere around the city.