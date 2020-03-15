International Record Fair

Things to do, Markets and fairs Various venues in Zagreb , Zagreb Sunday March 15 2020 Free
International Record Fair
© International Record Fair-Sajam gramofonskih ploča Zagreb

Time Out says

Secondhand and new vinyl record fair

Are you missing that one LP to complete your Iron Maiden, Kraftwerk or Bijelo Dugme collection? Then this might be the place for you. Sellers from Croatia, Slovenia, BiH, Serbia, Austria, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands will be present and there will be CDs, posters, memorabilia and some home soundsystem equipment available too. The event takes place at Zagreb classical gymnasium at Križanićeva 4a with access to the fair gained from the sports hall entrance on Kneza Borne ulica.

Details
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/575951006304806
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Various venues in Zagreb
Address:
Zagreb

Dates And Times