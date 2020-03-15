International Record Fair

Secondhand and new vinyl record fair

Are you missing that one LP to complete your Iron Maiden, Kraftwerk or Bijelo Dugme collection? Then this might be the place for you. Sellers from Croatia, Slovenia, BiH, Serbia, Austria, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands will be present and there will be CDs, posters, memorabilia and some home soundsystem equipment available too. The event takes place at Zagreb classical gymnasium at Križanićeva 4a with access to the fair gained from the sports hall entrance on Kneza Borne ulica.