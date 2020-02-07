Istria Carnival
Weekend carnival taking place simultaneously in Rovinj and Pazin
Taking place simultaneously over one weekend in Rovinj and Pazin, Istria Carnival sees the party move onto the mild, Mediterranean winter streets for a jamboree of music, food and street theatre. It's a great coming-together of locals from across the area plus visitors, mingling in the city centres to try out seasonal street food and Istria delicacies, be entertained by musicians and enjoy the inter-generational charm of the accompanying parades.
Various Venues in Rovinj free of charge
