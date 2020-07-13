Istria Gourmet

Gourmet event paired with the Plava Laguna Croatia Open in Umag

A festival of Istrian culinary delicacies, this year presented as part of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open in Umag. Many restaurants will be represented, offering a variety of tastes from the region, including the renowned, Michelin-recommended Zigante restaurant, which specializes in preparing truffle-based dishes. Another not-to-be-missed destination for all the foodies is Naša Kužina by Pelagius, which serves traditional Istrian dishes such as fish and meat delicacies, olive oils and cheeses.