Istria Gourmet

Things to do, Food and drink events Stella Maris Resort , Umag Monday July 13 2020 - Tuesday July 21 2020
Zigante tartufi International
© Zigante tartufi International

Time Out says

Gourmet event paired with the Plava Laguna Croatia Open in Umag

A festival of Istrian culinary delicacies, this year presented as part of the Plava Laguna Croatia Open in Umag. Many restaurants will be represented, offering a variety of tastes from the region, including the renowned, Michelin-recommended Zigante restaurant, which specializes in preparing truffle-based dishes. Another not-to-be-missed destination for all the foodies is Naša Kužina by Pelagius, which serves traditional Istrian dishes such as fish and meat delicacies, olive oils and cheeses.

Details
Event website: https://www.croatiaopen.hr/en/gourmet-party/istria-gourmet-festival
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Stella Maris Resort
Address: Stella Maris 8A
Umag

Dates And Times