Under the sub-heading ‘Handmade and Gourmet Fair’, Istrian Lifestyle is a showcase for local wineries Juričić and Romeo Licul, olive-oil manufacturers Negri and Perin, Blagevica goats’ cheese, truffles and Faraguna lavender makers, to offer their wares every Friday evening through the summer on the Rabac waterfront. Other artisanal goods include authentic prosciutto, yoghurt, jams, figs and cosmetics. Even if you’re just browsing, it’s a pleasant way to take in the sea air and sample a slice of ham or chunk of cheese.