Istrian lifestyle

Things to do, Food and drink events Various venues in Rabac , Rabac Friday June 21 2019 - Friday September 13 2019 Free
Istrian wine and food
Istrian wine and food

Under the sub-heading ‘Handmade and Gourmet Fair’, Istrian Lifestyle is a showcase for local wineries Juričić and Romeo Licul, olive-oil manufacturers Negri and Perin, Blagevica goats’ cheese, truffles and Faraguna lavender makers, to offer their wares every Friday evening through the summer on the Rabac waterfront. Other artisanal goods include authentic prosciutto, yoghurt, jams, figs and cosmetics. Even if you’re just browsing, it’s a pleasant way to take in the sea air and sample a slice of ham or chunk of cheese.

Venue name: Various venues in Rabac
Address:
Rabac
52221
Event website: https://rabac-labin.com/en
