Japan in Rijeka

A fascinating insight into traditional Japanese culture

Proud of the nickname 'Port of Diversity', Rijeka, during its European Capital of Culture year travels all the way to 'The Land of the Rising Sun' at this event. A slice of Japan and its fascinating culture will be brought to the city with a presentation of Samurai skills by the Katanayaichi group. Kyushu drummers will delight spectators and you can also witness the writing of breathtakingly beautiful Shodo calligraphy, which is recognised as a non-material heritage by Unesco.