Kamenjak Rocky Trails
Cross country cycling event by this beautiful shoreline

A beautiful, rocky shoreline bordering crystal clear seas, Kamenjak is the ideal place for cross country cycling. This race was founded in 1997 and counts towards the Croatia Cup XCO and UCI standings, as well as towards the World Championship. It, therefore, attracts many well-known names from the world of cycling.  The XCO (MTB Cross-Country Olympic) takes place on Saturday and the XCM (MTB Cross-Country Marathon) on Sunday.

