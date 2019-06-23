Karlovac Summer Stage

Summer-long season of outdoor events including music, dance, gastro, activities and much more

Karlovac's traditional summer of outdoor events goes all out this year in response to the city's special 440 anniversary. This three weeks of festivities incorporate events of all kinds, for people of all ages and interests. There are outdoor picnics, face-painting for children, folklore events with costumed dancers, art events, theatre performances and it will also incorporate the spectacular theatrics of the Hot Air Balloon Festival. There's a ton of incredible musical performances to look forward too as well, from classical concerts and opera to acoustic groups, an appreciation of African and African-American music, some of Croatia's top pop and rock stars (from established icons to some of the most exciting new names on the scene), traditional sounds like Tamburica and choral performances. Events take place across the city in venues like Šanac, the Music Pavillion, Aquatika, the Katzler Pavillion, outside and inside venues like the City Museum and GK Zorin Dom, the city centre square Trg bana Josipa Jelačića and nearby Radićeva street.