Kino vino: Call of the Wild

Classic man's best friend tale by Jack London is preceded by cheese and wine tasting

Kaptol Boutique Cinema are once again putting their extensive and comfortable bar and reception area to good use for a special event. This particular evening 'Kino vino' pairs wine and cheese tasting with a classic tale on the big screen, aimed at a discerning, adult audience. The cheeses on offer this time are Ribanac Snack, President Cheddar and President Brie while the wine on offer is the rated Chilean cuvée, Montes Twins. Starring Harrison Ford (pictured), the movie for the evening is 'Call of the Wild', a 100-year-old tale written by Jack London, a former drifter turned classic American novelist and journalist, whose other most-famous book, 'White Fang', is also told from a dog's perspective. In the tale, Buck, a 140-pound St. Bernard–Scotch Collie mix, is stolen from his home in sunny California and ends up having to assert himself within new pack environments in Alaska. The wine and cheese will be presented at 19.30 with the film beginning at 20.00