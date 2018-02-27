The best Korčula beaches

The Vela Spila cave, and the off-shore sunbathing paradise of Proizd, provide the main excuses to stick around. Of all the boat-trip getaways in the seas off Korčula, the island of Proizd is the one that attracts most in the way of superlatives. Twenty minutes in a taxi boat from Vela Luka harbour, Proizd features some of the Adriatic’s most dramatic ‘beaches’ – for the most part made up of smooth stone slabs that descend at a steep angle into the sea. All in all, it’s perfect for sunbathing and swimming – the waters here are crystal clear. Tracks criss-cross the island, ensuring that you can visit more than one stretch of Proizd’s coast in the space of a day. One beach them (clearly marked) is reserved for naturists. There’s a cafe-restaurant near Proizd’s boat jetty but it soon gets busy – so bring your own supplies