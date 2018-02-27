The best Korčula beaches
Korčula is blessed with oodles of beautiful beaches. The southern part of the island has mainly sand beaches, often nestled in isolated bays, whereas the pebbly beaches of the northern side tend to be more shallow and flat. Read on for our locals' guide to the best beaches in Korčula.
Lumbarda
Korčula town
Bilin Žal
Žrnovo
Pupnat
Vela Luka
Badija
An easy day trip, from Korčula town’s smaller east harbour, is the quick, regular taxi boat to Badija. This lovely pine-forested island, with its 14th-century monastery, is a haven for deer and naturists. If you take the regular 15-minute taxi boat to this pine-forested island, round the corner from the quay in front of the 15th-century Franciscan Monastery, paths lead to pebble beaches and hidden coves. Friendly deer roam free since being introduced a few decades ago, and are fed by visitors.