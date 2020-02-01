Labin Carnival

Labin's contribution to the traditional carnival season in Istria, Kvarner and Primorje

The tradition of carnival, called poklade or mesopust in the local dialects, is maintained in the Istrian town of Labin by the occurrence of small festivals in many of the surrounding villages, plus a main event held in Labin town centre. At the latter, you can see a Children's Parade, with local youths fitted out in costumes for the march through the city. There's a masquerade ball too and the theatre within the centre includes the traditional burning of a carnival mascot 'Pust'. In doing so, he assumes all past sins and the residents are able to welcome the spring rebirth and the new year afresh.