Ladies Chocolate Night

Valentine’s Day is back in vogue at Three Monkeys, one of Rijeka’s funkiest bars featuring exposed lighting and mod wooden décor. This February 14 from 9pm to 2am, Three Monkeys is serving up Rubis, a luxury chocolate wine made from Spanish tempranillo grapes and cacao beans. Three Monkeys’ specialty cocktails, such as Dyyewnago (a mix of bourbon, lemon, amaretto and cucumber), are also on the menu, along with deep house beats by DJ Bruns Lay. Go solo, with friends, or with a lover.