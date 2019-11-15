LADO & SL'UK

Croatia's national folk dance ensemble LADO meet Slovakian peers SL'UK at the Croatian National Theatre Zagreb

From its days as a key city of the Austro-Hungarian empire right up to Croatia's accession to the European Union in 2013, capital city Zagreb has always felt like it has its eyes to the west. European culture and its influence dominate in the city, so much so that it can take some detective work to find authentically Croatian culture within the city. Visitors trying to do so would be well advised to check out LADO, the national folk dance ensemble of Croatia. LADO was founded with the aim of researching and artistically interpreting Croatia's rich traditions of folk song and dance for the stage. They have 42 dancers, all of whom are singers too, plus 14 musicians who between them play more than 80 different traditional and classical instruments. Every year they collaborate with different national folk dance ensembles like Máne from Hungary or Śląsk from Poland. This year is LADO's 70th anniversary year and they have been working with SĽUK, the Slovakian national ensemble, for tonight's performance at HNK Zagreb. The two hour + performance will see both ensembles share the stage, appearing in authentic traditional costumes, to a soundtrack of traditional musics. The show is guaranteed to deliver a traditional expression of culture which you simply could not see elsewhere.