Lim Bay Challenge

Four-day active camp set in a stunning location

Fifth edition of this fun, social and active event for all ages, taking place around a fjord that cuts deep from Adriatic into the beautiful Istrian interior. The surroundings are a lush green and resemble a river valley. Across its four-day duration, there will be yoga classes for adults, yoga for kids, a boot camp, bike and kayak tours, free climbing and Nordic walking courses. A brilliant way to experience the great outdoors.