Looking good

Celebrities and social media have fuelled a growth in demand for cosmetic surgery, dentistry and aesthetic treatments. With cutting edge clinics in Zagreb and Split, Bagatin provides specialist procedures, including fillers, facelifts and facial reconstructions, to patients from across the world. Surgery and treatments are of a high-quality and cost-effective compared to much of Europe and America. Dental veneers cost from €338, breast augmentation is from €3.549, VASER liposuction from €3.200 and rhinoplasty from €2.499.

The clinic’s medical tourism department provides a bespoke service for international clients. It offers many innovative treatments and packages. There is personal assistance from the first point of contact, through therapy and aftercare, reducing stress for those travelling for treatment. In 2017 it was named International Cosmetic Surgery Clinic of the Year at the prestigious IMTJ Medical Travel Awards.

© Bagatin clinic

A wide range of cosmetic and plastic surgical procedures are available, including breast augmentation and reduction, liposuction, tummy tucks, face lifts, and rhinoplasty as well as expert cosmetic and reconstructive dentistry. It is currently the only clinic in the region to offer consultation using 3D technology to simulate an image of the projected results, helping patients get the cosmetic outcome they want.



Medical cosmetologists and dermatologists help solve skin problems and reduce the appearance of aging. Bagatin provides a range of treatments including chemical peels, laser, micro-needling and microdermabrasion to reduce the appearance of sun damage and restore a youthful glow. Injectable aesthetic treatments are increasingly popular. Hyaluronic acid fillers are used to augment lips and cheeks and fill wrinkles and Vitabel botullinium toxin treatment can be injected to smooth out wrinkles and treat excessive sweating.

© Bagatin clinic

The success of cosmetic surgery and aesthetic treatments are highly dependent on the experience and skills of surgeons and staff. At Bagatin, the team includes highly trained plastic surgeons, ENT surgeons, dermatologists, maxillofacial surgeons and orthodontists.



Bagatin has two clinics in the historic Croatian capital Zagreb. The clinic in the Green Gold Tower has a modern laser centre and centres for body contouring and weight loss.The advanced dental centre offers dental implants, orthodontics and cosmetic dental care. The clinic in downtown Zagreb has over 20 years of experience in maxillofacial, general and plastic surgery. The building is brand new and fully equipped with the latest surgical technology. There are two operating theatres, observation rooms and a suite for clients coming from abroad.

© Bagatin clinic

At Bagatin’s new Split clinic, the treatment suites feature the latest medical devices. It is located in the luxury Hotel Dioklecijan & Residence. The hotel has stylish rooms, a rooftop pool and spectacular panoramic views of the city, sea and the islands. In Split’s Gripe district, it’s a 15-minute walk to the city centre, Diocletian’s Palace and sandy beaches. The convenient location makes it easy for medical tourists to travel for treatment and then take time to recover in the beautiful Dalmatian city.

Grada Vukovara 269a/10, 10000 Zagreb. Donji grad, Frana Folnegovića 1c/1, 10000 Zagreb. Dioklecijan Hotel & Residence, Kranjčevićeva 45/1, 21000 Split. +385 1 46 10 225.

