Month-long build-up to the main carnival event

Lošinj Carnival is 20 years old in 2020 and they're marking the special occasion by holding a month of special events leading up to the main parade, children's parade and masked ball on Tuesday 25 February. The build-up starts with an exhibition at the Fritzi Palace on February 12, from 7 pm, which will show costumes and photos from past carnival processions in Lošinj and Rijeka (Croatia's largest).