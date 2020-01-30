Lošinj Carnival

Things to do, Exhibitions Various venues on Lošinj Island , Losinj Island Until Tuesday February 25 2020
Lošinj Carnival
Month-long build-up to the main carnival event

Lošinj Carnival is 20 years old in 2020 and they're marking the special occasion by holding a month of special events leading up to the main parade, children's parade and masked ball on Tuesday 25 February. The build-up starts with an exhibition at the Fritzi Palace on February 12, from 7 pm, which will show costumes and photos from past carnival processions in Lošinj and Rijeka (Croatia's largest). 

https://www.facebook.com/events/318265105757956
Various venues on Lošinj Island
Lošinj

