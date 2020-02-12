Love Cats Exhibition at Café Tunel

Honour your beloved furry friends this Valentine’s Day and head to Love Cats at Café Tunel. On through February 15, Luisa Ritoša’s offbeat art exhibition features illustrations dedicated to (you guessed it) cats and the love they have for their humans – and vice versa. Ritoša, a Rijeka native and member of the Croatian Society of Fine Arts Rijeka, created the exhibition using watercolours, coupled with her sense of humour. Her works are on sale in the café and proceeds go towards charities for stray cats.