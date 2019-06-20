LUZ Festival

A real back to nature experience at this chilled, island festival

A chilled five-day festival held within the wonderful wilderness of the nature park on Lastovo island. Sleep under the stars in tents, wake up to yoga sessions by the waterside, spend your days doing family-friendly activities and later dancing to DJs. Then watch a film in the evening at the outdoor cinema alongside a hundred or so other campers. Education workshops are organised by the Lastovo Archipelago Nature Park, Greenpeace Croatia and the Island Movement.