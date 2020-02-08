Marjan Trail u gostima: Dugopolje edition/ Marjan Trail: Dugopolje edition
A trail race event in mountains and canyons near Klis and Split
A trail race event in the mountain and canyon covered area of northern and western Mosor, near Split. It has two length categories: Let's Move (approx 10km, with an elevation of 300 metres) and Stronger Maniacs (approx 24km, with an elevation of 1400 metres), and also includes a dog race (canicross) at 9 km with an elevation of 300 metres. Entry fee for all races is 100 kuna.
|https://www.facebook.com/events/586163455280161
|Various venues in Dugopolje
Dugopolje
21204
- Various venues in Dugopolje 100 kuna admission fee