Marjan Trail u gostima: Dugopolje edition/ Marjan Trail: Dugopolje edition

A trail race event in mountains and canyons near Klis and Split

A trail race event in the mountain and canyon covered area of ​​northern and western Mosor, near Split. It has two length categories: Let's Move (approx 10km, with an elevation of 300 metres) and Stronger Maniacs (approx 24km, with an elevation of 1400 metres), and also includes a dog race (canicross) at 9 km with an elevation of 300 metres. Entry fee for all races is 100 kuna.