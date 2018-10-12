Marunada is the biggest annual gastronomic event in the town of Lovran, offering assorted dishes and pastries made from the town's famous maruni sweet chestnuts, a product of the town's distinct climate. Roasted chestnuts, a type of mead (domestic brandy made from honey) and young wine are consumed and the town's cafes,patisseries, restaurants and street food vendors all offer specialized menus that observe the festival. The festival is accompanied by a series of sports and entertainment events, which visitors may participate in. Traditionally held during Marunada are: bocce invitational tournament, the "Giro di Marunada" bicycle tournament, a mountaineering excursion, training regatta, old-timer cars meeting and fishing competition. The entertainment programme includes performances by regional stars Opća Opasnost on Friday 12 October, Magazin on Saturday 13 October and Šajeta on Sunday 14 October.