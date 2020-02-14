Massimo Concert

Things to do, Concerts Zamet Centre , Rijeka Friday February 14 2020
Massimo Savić
© Massimo Savić Massimo Savić

Rijeka will have its very own Romeo this Valentine’s Day: Massimo Savić is holding a concert at the small-scale Zamet Centre, with an intimate capacity for 2350 people. The award-winning musician goes on at 8pm and tickets start at 100 kn. Regarding his upcoming concert, Massimo has announced “Love should be shown every day. Everyone knows that I never leave home without kissing my wife. These small signs of attention are extremely important. It’s also important to give love a special space, a special meaning. We will do this together at the Zamet Centre. We'll make that day, that evening – unforgettable.”

Event website: https://www.eventim.hr/hr/ulaznice/massimo-rijeka-centar-zamet-dvorana-359729/event.html
Venue name: Zamet Centre
Address: Trg riječkih olimpijaca 1
Rijeka
51000
Price: 100 kn

