Massimo Concert

Rijeka will have its very own Romeo this Valentine’s Day: Massimo Savić is holding a concert at the small-scale Zamet Centre, with an intimate capacity for 2350 people. The award-winning musician goes on at 8pm and tickets start at 100 kn. Regarding his upcoming concert, Massimo has announced “Love should be shown every day. Everyone knows that I never leave home without kissing my wife. These small signs of attention are extremely important. It’s also important to give love a special space, a special meaning. We will do this together at the Zamet Centre. We'll make that day, that evening – unforgettable.”