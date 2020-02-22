Traditional carnival that's more than half a century old

At some 56 years old, the Međimurje Carnival in Čakovec is the oldest and most significant winter event in the annual calendar of this region. Although the event is lots of fun, featuring participants in joyous and colourful costume, such is the love for this traditional happening that it is considered a significant part of the region's cultural expression. On Saturday 22 February it's the Children's Carnival, which will feature almost 1,000 young people on its parade. Children show their imagination by walking through the streets of the city and performing rehearsed dance and singing on the stage in Republic Square. The culmination of carnival events takes place on Sunday 23 February 23, with more than thirty carnival groups from Međimurje, Slovenia, Hungary and different parts of Croatia taking part, with many entrants wearing masks based on birds and animals and other characters from the world of music, film and fairytale. There is music, dance and merriment throughout the proceedings.