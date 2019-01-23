Dedicated board game and tabletop game hangout

Run by non-profit organisation Igranje ('playing' in Croatian), Meeple's Corner opened in late 2016 as a home base for the five-year-old Igranje. As well as thge promotion and enjoyment of tabletop games, the organisation seeks to offer an alternative to risky pursuits that may encourage alcoholism and instead to encourage socialising in a more civil and sober manner. Outside of Meeple's Corner, they do so by hosting various events like international tabletop days in schools and other institutions and team building exercises in companies. At Meeple's Corner they offer over 300 different tabletop games to play: board games, card games, miniatures wargames, puzzles, tile games, dice games, and even role-playing games (RPG), played with a paper and pen and also sometimes with maps. Such a big collection presents Žarko Pintar, president of Igranje, quite a challenge when asked to list their most exciting or interesting games. For those just entering the world of tabletop games, he reckons popular choices are easier games such as 'Catan', 'Carcassone' or 'Ticket to ride'. More demanding and experienced players are best satisfied with titles such as 'Scythe', 'Terraforming Mars', 'Race for the Galaxy' or 'Castle of Burgundy'. In Meeple's Corner you can also find party games for up to ten players such as 'Dixit', 'BANG!', 'Codenames', 'Cas$h and Gun$' or 'Captain Sonar'. The venue has a capacity for 60 people and numbers present can often reach 40. People get to know each other and form friendly connections quickly here, remaining open to new arrivals. Annual membership is not required to visit but does include the benefits of being able to take home games to play and participation in choosing which new games will be bought.