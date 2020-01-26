Močvarna Aura: Sarmijada

Try the vegan version of this beloved Croatian delicacy and learn how to make it too

With cold days continuing in Zagreb, the traditional and much-loved winter dish Sarma is one of the best ways to keep warm. Usually prepared lovingly, with great care and to traditional recipes by mom, grandma, wife or aunt, the meat rolled in cabbage is yet another one of those things vegans and vegetarians usually have to miss out on. Vegan association Avokado and the Zagreb Centre for Animal and Nature Protection are known for their promotion of the vegan diet and workshops associated with a green lifestyle. They have decided to host their own Sarmijada, replacing the usual minced meat ingredient with lentils, soya, tofu or buckwheat. This workshop will allow you to try the vegan version and show you how to make it. There will be a workshop on recycled birdhouses too and a kids corner is organised so the entire family can attend.