More than Light and Salt: 200 Years of Croatian Lighthouses

An exhibition examining 200 years of lighthouses in Croatia

The first lighthouse in Croatia is the one located in Savudrija, Istria, a beautiful attraction and a now-protected cultural asset. Commemorating 200 years of lighthouses in the country and the profession attached to them, this exhibition details the history of each from a Croatian perspective. Documents of time and technology, plus many photographs taken within the last two centuries will lift the lid of the buildings and the men who worked within them, plus trace the progress of this essential warning system for sailors to where we are today. The photo exhibits contain the work of renowned Croatian photographers, such as Željko Višić.