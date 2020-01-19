MTB Winter League Istria and Kvarner,

Mountain bike competition in the wild hills of Istria

The AXA Cup is a mountain bike competition, taking place in different locations throughout Istria and brings together local amateurs, licensed riders and an ever-increasing number of foreign participants. One of the main events is a 20 km long bike race, at times occurring at an altitude of 140 metres, taking place in Režanci, close to Svetvinčenat, at the beginning of March, on a circular macadam trail. The 30 kuna entry fee includes a meal and riders can sign up, on the day, just before the race begins.