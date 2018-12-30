New Year in Dubrovnik

Three days of free, open-air concerts on the streets

The main street of Stradun in Dubrovnik's Old City will once again host a large outdoor stage for performances over the season. The programme culminates with performances around the turn of the new year. On December 30th at 9pm, Croatian rock group Opća Opasnost play live in front of the Church of St. Blaise.

On New Year's Eve itself, celebrations begin early as the Children’s New Year's Eve party starts on the stage at 10:30 am. The party will feature a set by popular young Croatian singer Mia Negovetić and the Super Cover Band.

Later on New Year's Eve, no less than two leading Croatian performers, Nina Badrić and Toni Cetinski, will bring in the New Year. The performances will occur to a spectacular backdrop of fireworks which will begin at midnight.

On New Year's Day itself, oysters and sparkling wine will be served in the streets, as the Dubrovnik Symphony Orchestra take to the stage to entertain all ages. Their performance begins at midday and is surely not to be missed. Later on the same day, the traditional Dalmatian acapella singing of klapa are presented by one of the country's most respected ensembles, Klapa Rišpet.