Night of the Museums in northern Croatia

Something for everyone across this huge expanse of territory

One of this year's most spectacular and innovative events within the countrywide programme comes courtesy of the Museum of the Peasants' Revolt in Gornja Stubica who offer a video and multimedia mapping at the Matija Gupac Monument. In addition, they have the exhibition 'Jan Vitovec - The Czech Knight, the Count of Zagorje' and the promotion of Nika Titanic's comic book, '1573.'

In Krapina, the Gallery of the City of Krapina, Krapina Open University, the Presečki Altar Museum and the internationally-renowned Museum of Krapina Neanderthals collaborate for a great programme which includes a showcase of the 55th Kajkavian Singing Festival plus animation and the 'Beauty of Discovery' photography exhibition at the Neanderthal Museum.

At Veliki Tabor castle you can have guided tours of their permanent exhibitions and there'll be a puppet show, video projections, an educational workshop for all ages 'With Sword in Hand', as well as a musical performance by the guitar-flute duo Ostinato

World-famous for its naive art, in Hlebine, the Koprivnica City Museum has rearranged a collection of naive art in a great new space which debuts on the night while the Koprivnica Gallery showcases the national folklore ensemble LADO in its 70th year. Gallery Ivan Sabolić in Peteranec celebrates 100 years of the famous sculptor from whom they take their name and there are more naive art treats in the Mijo Kovačić Gallery.

At Trakošćan Palace, there's the mouth-watering opportunity to see an exhibition of Ivan Generalić, one of the greatest naive artists, with works coming from the Malogorski Collection. There's a lecture on Trakošćan's permanent collection and a classical music concert and guitarists from Varaždin Music School too. The Đurđevac City Museum has a special event titled 'Roosters From Around The World' and let's hope that locals do not feel the urge to fire any of these international guests from a canon.

The Ivanec Mountaineering Museum offers the history of the school, a short comedy show by elementary school students and a quiz.

The Native Museum in Varaždinske Toplice has the permanent exhibitions of the Aquae Iasae archaeological site and the Toplice Gallery plus a lecture. In Varazdin, the Croatian Firefighters Museum have the exhibition 'What remains when the intervention is over?' and the opportunity to meet and ask questions of active firefighters while Varazdin City Museum will be open in the Old Town, Herzer Palace and Sermage Palace too. The TKIC - Cultural Centre in Lepoglava looks at Lepoglava lace and traditional wooden toys of Zagorje with workshops. The Čakovec Museum of Međimurje have a great evening planned, looking at the cultural, historical, religious, sporting and economic heritage of the municipality of Selnica with food, drinks, music and enthusiastic community participation. In Vrbovec, you can see a guest exhibition from Zagreb's Museum of Arts & Crafts 'A Century of the Wristwatch', at 9pm there's a free screening of the Oscar-nominated period drama 'Little Women' and at Patačić Castle there are free music performances throughout the night.