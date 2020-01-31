Night of the Museums in Osijek

Adventurous programme bringing together several museums in the region to explore Slavonian and Srijem culture

The doors of Osijek's museums and galleries - and those in all of Croatia's major cities - are thrown open, free of charge, for one night only at this incredibly (and increasingly) popular annual event. Most institutions take part, and frequently one-off exhibitions and concerts are organised especially for the event. At this special 15th anniversary edition, for the first time, the Museum Association of Eastern Croatia has decided to bring together cities and their museums. Three buses from Osijek, Vukovar and Županja will guide culture lovers through several cities, revealing the richness of Slavonia and Srijem. The bus journeys start at 6pm in Osijek before heading to the city of Ilok, towards the Museum of Vučedol Culture and finally to the City Museum of Vukovar.

At Osijek's Museum of Fine Arts, they are celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of Ivan Tišov. There's a special interactive programme taking place at 10pm, 11pm and midnight with a children's programme, including workshops, from 6pm. There are dance performances by the 15-year-old Shine Dance Studio at 7pm, 7:45pm, 8:30pm and 9:15pm, a surprise music concert at 9.30pm and contemporary theatre from students attending the city's Academy of Arts and Culture between 10pm and 11pm.

Meanwhile, at the Osijek Archaeological Museum, you can catch the exhibitions 'Prehistory' and 'The Migration of Peoples and the Middle Ages' and enjoy a music programme, with a special programme also organised at the city's Museum of Slavonia.