One day in Zagreb

Up to you from here on in. You could either hit the hay or sample one

of Zagreb's many mid-sized live-music venues, the most reliable choice being KSET. It's just the other side of the train station and is a great place to catch emerging bands.

Hardier party-folk might want to check out the pillars of Zagreb's alternative nightlife scene. First, Medika, a former pharmaceutical factory turned concert venue-cum-club space. A cab-ride away, Masters is located next the clay courts of the Maksimir Tennis Centre in a loft bedecked with wooden floors and a tree-house-style bar, offering music from deep house to dub, techno to reggae.