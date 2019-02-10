Philosopher's Theatre: Robert Pfaller

Philosopher Robert Pfaller presents a lecture opposing political correctness

Croatia's leading philosophical event returns. This edition's guest speaker is Robert Pfaller, Professor of Philosophy and Cultural Theory at the University of Art and Industrial Design of Linz, Austria. He will present a lecture entitled 'Adult Language (+18)', which he will undertake in English. The lecture is based on his most recent book 'Adult Language: On its disappearance from politics and culture', a highly controversial publication which argues strongly against political correctness. Pfaller argues that political correctness is the enemy of critical thinking, limits the freedom of speech and conduct and treats adults as though they are children. Pfaller has published 12 books and his most recent and successful, including 'The Pleasure Principle in Culture: Illusions without Owners' and 'Interpassivity: The Aesthetics of Delegated Enjoyment (Incitements)', have been published in several languages.