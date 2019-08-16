[PHOTO GALLERY] The best instagram locations in Zagreb

Overlooking the city from the elevated heights of the old town, Kaptol, or lazing in the lush green parks found lower down in the centre, Zagreb is a hotchpotch of contrasting spaces, histories, architecture styles and contemporary uses. Whether it's the splendour of Austro-Hungarian facades or the natural beauty of its green spaces, Zagreb is a gift to the amateur photographer and these are some of the best places to catch for your Instagram account.