[PHOTO GALLERY] The most beautiful sunsets in Croatia

A sunset is much more than just an image. The spray of the waves, the scent in the air, the location that surrounds you and the people within it all have a huge impact of the experience, making it one that's impossible to fully capture in photos. With the vast majority of its coastline facing west, Croatia is not short of places to gaze across the Adriatic towards the setting sun. Indeed, the sunsets in Croatia are frequently cited as the most beautiful anywhere. Here are some of the best places from where they can be seen.