Plava Laguna Istrian Winter Running League (Rabac)

Things to do Various venues in Rabac , Rabac Sunday January 26 2020
Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, Plava Laguna's Istrian winter running league is a great way to pursue those healthy New Year's resolutions, encouraged by hundreds of other likeminded participants of every ability. There are different races being held throughout the entire winter up until March. The races in Medulin, Poreč-Parenzo, Pazin, Sečovlje and Sveti Petar u šumi have already taken place. But, there are several of the trails, each of six or nine kilometres in length, still forthcoming; Rabac 26 January, Novigrad-Cittanova 9 February, Pula-Pola 2 February, Vodnjan-Dignano 1 March.

Event website: https://www.trickeri.org/
