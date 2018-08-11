Pop Up Summer Garden

Things to do Dubravkin put , Zagreb Until Saturday September 1 2018
Pop Up Summer Garden
Petar Santini

Tucked away from the hubbub of the city centre, Pop Up Summer Garden is a fresh retreat from the summer heat, located in the cool, leafy Tuškanac. The faint pitter-patter of disco, techno and house music emanates from the DJ booth, as attendees luxuriate in giant deckchairs, sipping bright cocktails conceived up by Swanky Garden team. The music programme changes daily, check the Facebook page for updates and special events.  

Venue name: Dubravkin put
Contact:
Visit Website
Address: Dubravkin put 2
Zagreb
10000
Opening hours: Mon-Sat 11am-midnight, Sun closed
Transport: Bus 105
Event website: https://web.facebook.com/popupsummergarden/
