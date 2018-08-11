Tucked away from the hubbub of the city centre, Pop Up Summer Garden is a fresh retreat from the summer heat, located in the cool, leafy Tuškanac. The faint pitter-patter of disco, techno and house music emanates from the DJ booth, as attendees luxuriate in giant deckchairs, sipping bright cocktails conceived up by Swanky Garden team. The music programme changes daily, check the Facebook page for updates and special events.