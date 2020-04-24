Popolana: with sports, from streets and squares to nature and tourism

Things to do, Sport events Various Venues in Rovinj , Rovinj Friday April 24 2020 - Sunday April 26 2020
Popolana
A series of sporting events brought to the streets of Rovinj

Organised by Rovinj Sports community, this event brings sport to the streets of the picturesque seaside town, yet determinedly keeps in touch with tourism and nature as well. From running events aimed at all ages and abilities, as well as dancing and other events of a more entertainment and recreational nature, the programme is designed to be both fun and healthy. The event's 14 occurrence, it is well used to welcoming any international visitors wishing to take part.

