Poreč Dolphin

Easy-going and fun swimming race for all

A swimming challenge open to all, taking place in the welcoming waters around Poreč. The start of the marathon is at the beach in front of Hotel Pical, and you can join the swimmers at any time between 9 am and 3 pm. Choose from one of three marathon laps. At this easy-going and fun event, everything is allowed; masks, fins, inflatable beach mattresses, water wings... You can set off alone, with your friends, family, swim slow or fast, and use any possible known or unknown style.