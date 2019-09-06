Now in its third year, Porto Etno is a festival of food and music that focuses on the national minorities of Rijeka but also deals with wider themes of migration and shifting ideas of homeland. Very much an event for all the family, it’s a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the culinary traditions of Rijeka’s various communities, and also has a live music programme involving local folklore societies and international stars of world music. This year sees the event expanded to four days. Czech avant-folk violinist and singer Iva Bittová will perform a collaborative programme with local traditional musicians in the Croatian National Theatre. There will also be late evening music sessions featuring French ethno-electro DJs Acid Arab, Istanbul psychedelic ethno band BaBa ZuLa, famed Balkan brass band Boban Marković Orchestra, Award-winning Franco-Moroccan singer Hindi Zahra and innovative Montenegrin musician Rambo Amadeus and his Zappa-esque jazz funk band.