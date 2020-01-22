Premiere of 'The Gentlemen'

The premiere of Guy Ritchie's new film with a fun event built around the occasion

Renowned for his humour and British gangster films, Guy Ritchie's newest film will be a true treat for fans of his recognised style. Kaptol Boutique Cinema has decided to mark the occasion with a specially-themed 'Gentleman's' evening built around the Croatian premiere. With a pop-up barbershop, Gentleman Jack whiskey-tasting corner and gifts underneath the cinema seats (books and perfumes), the evening promises a movie-watching experience which you and your buddies or the special man in your life will no doubt enjoy. Fear not! Ladies are welcome too. As usual, Ritchie has assembled a stellar cast, which includes Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant.