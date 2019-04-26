Primavera Craft Beer & Gin Festival
Leading Croatian electronic duo Nipplepeople headline this new craft beer and gin weekend festival
This weekend festival shines its attentions equally on Croatia's craft beer revolution and a resurgence in popularity of drinking gin. One of Pula's very best bars for quality drinks, cocktails and music events plays the perfect host, so expect ingenious gin cocktails and a variety of entertainments on their large terrace with its wonderful views. Musical headliners for the weekend are Croatia's leading electronic pop dance duo, the enigmatic Nipplepeople.
|Venue name:
|Caffe bar Circolo 17
|Contact:
|Address:
|
Carrarina 1
Pula
52100
|Opening hours:
|7am-10.30pm Mon-Thurs, 7am-midnight Fri+Sat
|Event website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/2154815254848804