The fifth annual traditional Pula Carnival will be held on Saturday, February 8-though the whole event will be starting much earlier, on January 17, with the Handover of the City Key to the Master of the Carnival at the City Hall. On February 25, the burning of the bogeyman Pust takes place near the traffic lights at Veli Vrh. For the main parade, masked visitors gather, along with some 20 carnival groups from Istria, Kvarner and Slovenia, over 700 participants in all, led by the Pula Wind Orchestra and majorettes. Groups will be setting up at noon at a large marquee set up at the Karolina car park, where lunch and communal celebrations take place. The procession will be calling at the Arena, Trg Portarata, Sergijevaca, the Forum and Kandlerova, with themed floats gliding along Laginjina and the Riva waterfront. Back at the Marquee, the Big Carnival Party starts at 3pm with DJ Teddy Lee and live acts Mauro Staraj & Point Banda. Registration forms are available from the Pula Tourist office.